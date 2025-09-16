Baton Rouge Gallery teams up with Charles Lamar Family Foundation to donate art supplies

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Gallery teamed up with the Charles Lamar Family Foundation to donate new art supplies to McKinley High School students.

The donation is part of the gallery's "Real Life Experience," which features the work of high school students.

"What's great about this partnership is that it allows us to actually ask the teacher and ask the school, 'What do you want? What is most impactful for the kids?'" Baton Rouge Art Gallery President and CEO Jason Andreasen said. "And this year, the art teacher here said, airbrush, materials, paint, gave us a laundry list of things that the kids might want to use, and that's exactly what we went and got."

The new supplies will help McKinley High expand its art curriculum.