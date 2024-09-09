Baton Rouge Food Bank in need of volunteers ahead of Francine landfall

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the landfall of Francine on Wednesday, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is calling for volunteers to assist in the preparation of disaster relief boxes to support those affected by the impending storm.

The food bank is organizing an emergency volunteer shift on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. to assemble essential supplies. Additional volunteers are needed on Tuesday and throughout the week, representatives from the food bank said.

"We rely on the community's support during times like this," Mike Manning, president and CEO of

the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said. "Volunteer help is vital in ensuring that we can provide timely aid

to those who may be displaced or impacted by the storm."

In addition to daytime shifts, the food bank has added evening volunteer shifts to better accommodate those who

may not be available during regular hours.

Registration for volunteer shifts can be found here.