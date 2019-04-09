Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday afternoon that East Baton Rouge Parish first responders will travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief.

In a press release, Broome said that Louisiana is sending Task Force 2 to aid Floridians before and after the storm hits.

"Being able to physically assist on the ground is extremely important," Broome said. "We are more than willing to provide whatever we can."

First responders will be stationed in Tallahassee where they will assist other Florida relief agencies as they prepare for the storm.

"Structures that are collapsed and things like that ... we have the capability to go in and look for live occupants in there or if unfortunately they're deceased, we can at least identify," first responder James Wood said.

The group says they're relying on their specialized training to get them through.

This is the second time Louisiana agencies have been deployed to another state for disaster assistance. The task force was just stationed in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Agencies involved in the task force include:

Baker Fire Department

Baton Rouge Fire Department

East Baton Rouge EMS

Eastside Fire Department

West Baton Rouge Fire Department

West Feliciana Fire Department

Zachary Fire Department

On Sunday the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also sent agents to help in Florida. The LDWF deployed 55 agents with 53 trucks, 50 vessels, a mobile command center and three support trailers to the Pensacola. In Pensacola, agents were sworn in by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Law Enforcement Division.