Baton Rouge first responders in South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE— More than 20 Baton Rouge first responders who are part of the Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Two are in South Carolina helping out with recovery efforts in Greenville County, South Carolina.

The team is made up of members from the Baton Rouge, Zachary and Eastside fire departments, East Baton Rouge EMS and the State Fire Marshal's office.

The team is trained and equipped to respond to all kinds of disasters. The State Fire Marshal's Office is in charge of their training and deployment.

Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble said the team left Saturday and has been working nonstop helping those in need.

He said South Carolina first responders always helped Louisiana in past natural disaster events, and it was only right to return the favor.

"They started receiving multiple calls of structure damage, trees blocked to where they couldn't get to certain parts," Kimble said.

Chief Kimble said the damage in Greenville is very similar to the damage Baton Rouge received after Hurricane Gustav in 2008.

He said they are assisting in unblocking roadways, and checking homes of people who have not been accounted for.

Chief Kimble said despite the damages, it is a rewarding feeling to know that they are making a difference by helping those in need.

"So a lot of our members understand what these people are going through and it's reassuring that our people are able to get down and speak to them and tell them that they will bounce out of this. They will rebuild," Chief Kimble said.