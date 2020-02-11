64°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Firemen perform good deed, fixes resident's broken flag pole
BATON ROUGE - A few members of the Baton Rouge fire department took time out of their day to perform a good deed for one resident.
A pedestrian noticed the house across from had a broken flag pole and the flag was hanging down near the bushes of the house. According to the witness, the firemen decided to pull over and fix the pole using duct tape.
That person went on social media to the Station 12 B Shift fire team for their deed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
STOLEN CHURCH AC EPH
-
Coronavirus quarantine ends at CA reserve base
-
Zachary mayor, councilman butt heads over teacher's arrest in fiery audio recording
-
One dead, another missing after boating accident in Iberville Parish
-
One dead, another missing after boating accident in Iberville Parish