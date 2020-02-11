Baton Rouge Firemen perform good deed, fixes resident's broken flag pole

BATON ROUGE - A few members of the Baton Rouge fire department took time out of their day to perform a good deed for one resident.

A pedestrian noticed the house across from had a broken flag pole and the flag was hanging down near the bushes of the house. According to the witness, the firemen decided to pull over and fix the pole using duct tape.

That person went on social media to the Station 12 B Shift fire team for their deed.