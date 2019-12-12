Baton Rouge firefighters wrestle house fire at Highland Road, near Dentation Drive

41°
Thursday, December 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is battling a blaze on Highland Road, near its intersection with Dentation Drive. 

The house fire broke out early Thursday morning, and firefighters who spoke to WBRZ around 6:45 a.m. said they were in the process of evacuating residents.

First responders also noted that this part of Highland Road had been temporarily blocked due to the incident.  

At this time, additional information related to injuries and extent of fire damage is pending.

Updates will be provided as firefighters continue to ensure the safety of affected residents and extinguish the blaze.

