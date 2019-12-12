Person found inside home burning on Highland Road; Rushed to hospital

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department battled an especially destructive blaze on Highland Road, near its intersection with Dentation Drive.

The house fire broke out early Thursday morning, and firefighters confirmed that one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

First responders also noted that this part of Highland Road had been temporarily blocked due to the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but updates will be provided as firefighters continue to investigate the incident.