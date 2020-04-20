Baton Rouge Firefighters wrestle early morning blaze on Sherwood Meadow Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning the Baton Rouge Fire Department wrestled a blaze near the South Sherwood Forest area.

A fire broke out at an apartment home within the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive, which is just off North Harrell's Ferry Road, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and had the blaze under control by 3:57 a.m.

The fire affected three units, but did not cause any injuries.

At this time the source of the blaze is unknown.