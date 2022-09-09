Baton Rouge firefighters hosting blood drive to honor 9/11 victims, donors

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department, along with LifeShare Blood Centers and the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, is hosting a blood drive to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11.

Read the announcement below:

Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, The Baton Rouge Professional Fire Department and LifeShare Blood Centers remember the heroes of 9/11: the firefighters, emergency responders, healthcare workers and 2,977 Americans who lost their lives on that tragic day, September 11, 2001. In the list of HEROES lost 343 Firefighters died! Let’s honor each of these precious HEROES this weekend!

We also remember the patriotic blood donors who stepped up, rolled up their sleeves and gave blood for their fellow Americans in the days and weeks that followed – the true spirit of America! We need these HEROES again!

The population of the greater Baton Rouge area is 355,000. We challenge just 1% of our population to come out and donate a unit of blood to remember each Fire Fighter Hero LOST! HELP COLLECT 343!

This year, as we reflect upon this historic event, we ask you to stand up for your fellow Americans again. As thanks for saving local lives, if you donate blood on Sept. 9, 10, or 11, 2022, you will receive a special T-shirt and tour of the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

Please join us in remembrance and answer the call to make a difference.

Fire Fighters who donate are invited to attend a Shrimp Boil and concert by David St. Romaine at the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum Sunday Sept 11 at 4 p.m.