Baton Rouge Firefighters fight MD and other diseases as they 'shake the boot' for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Members of The Baton Rouge Firefighters Association are filling their boots for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters raised money at the Mall of Louisiana, Friday morning. They literally shook their work boots while collecting donations, all in hopes of bringing awareness to MDA and other related diseases.

Firefighter Aaron Samson, says, "We had a very good turn out. We were able to raise over $2,500 in just two hours."

The money will go to the research to help find a cure for diseases that affect the nervous and muscular systems.

'Fill the Boot' efforts have been ongoing for the past 65 years, and to this day it remains one of the charitable traditions that firefighters around the country are eager to participate in.