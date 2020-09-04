76°
Home intentionally set on fire Wednesday, once again in flames Friday
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, shortly before 5 a.m., Baton Rouge Firefighters returned to a home that had been set on fire by an arsonist on Wednesday morning.
The home, which is within the 100 Block of North 35th Street, was on fire again Friday morning.
Officials say the incident has not resulted in any injuries, but additional information related to the blaze is currently unknown.
This article will be updated as fire officials continue to respond to the blaze and provide updates.
