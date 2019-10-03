87°
Baton Rouge: Firefighters contain house fire on Oleander Street
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Oleander Street.
No one was at home when the blaze started, but a smoke sensor alerted the home owner.
She rushed home, saw thick smoke and immediately called 911.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area, but the rest of the house experienced heavy smoke damage.
The cause of the fire has been linked to a faulty dishwasher.
