87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge: Firefighters contain house fire on Oleander Street

2 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 October 03, 2019 8:35 AM October 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Oleander Street. 

No one was at home when the blaze started, but a smoke sensor alerted the home owner. 

She rushed home, saw thick smoke and immediately called 911.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area, but the rest of the house experienced heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has been linked to a faulty dishwasher.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days