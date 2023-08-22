94°
Baton Rouge firefighter dies after battle with cancer; disease likely stemmed from his work

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a hard-fought battle with cancer. 

Captain Phillip Paternostro died Monday. He worked with the BRFD for 23 years. He was 54 years old. 

The BRFD said his cancer was believed to have stemmed from his work as a firefighter. 

"Captain Paternostro was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career," the department said. "He was an active member of the IAFF 557 Local, a beloved husband, father, son, and dedicated public servant. Captain Paternostro's legacy will be remembered for generations to come."

