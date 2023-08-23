Baton Rouge firefighter dies after battle with cancer; department says it stemmed from his job

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Captain Phillip Paternostro died Monday. He worked with the BRFD for 23 years. He was 54 years old.

BRFD said his cancer was believed to have stemmed from his work as a firefighter.

"Per Louisiana law, the type of cancer Captain Paternostro developed is presumed to have been caused by his work as a firefighter," the department said. "He was an active member of the IAFF 557 Local, a beloved husband, father, son, and dedicated public servant. Captain Paternostro's legacy will be remembered for generations to come."

According to the CDC, firefighters are nine percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than most people.

Paternostro first joined the department in 2000. He's been honored on multiple occasions throughout his time with BRFD, including April when he was honored by the Guardian Foundation, an organization that supports the families of first responders afflicted with serious illnesses and injuries.

Funeral services for Paternostro will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29. There will be a wake from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., when the service will start.