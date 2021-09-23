Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire officials investigate possible arson on Robbie Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A vacant duplex structure caught fire Wednesday night and Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say the blaze may have been intentionally set.
It was around 9 p.m. Wednesday when firefighters rushed to 12363 Robbie Avenue where they found fire damage to the building's roof and front.
Officials say the fire is believed to have begun in the front of the structure and before fire fighters arrived had extended through the roof in the front of the structure.
The rest of this side sustained significant smoke damage while the second side of the duplex sustained minor smoke damage.
As previously mentioned, it was determined that the blaze may be the work of an arsonist, though an investigation is still underway as of Thursday morning.
No one was injured during the incident, but damages amounted to $40,000.
Trending News
Anyone with any information related to this fire is urged to contact Crimestoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations Division at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason found dead at Angola prison
-
Mayor pleads for drivers to be cautious on Greenwell Springs Road following...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Episcopal's Ethan Carmouche
-
Councilman, neighbor at odds over property enhancement project
-
More than a dozen squatters removed from shuttered business complex along Sherwood...