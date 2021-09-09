Baton Rouge Fire Dept to observe moment of silence in honor of 9/11 victims

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) will join the community this Saturday in honoring all who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 by observing a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. on September 11, 2021.

This marks the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

BRFD officials say all Engines and Ladders will be pulled on the aprons and firefighters will stand at attention for one minute to honor all the fallen.

The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States of America on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.