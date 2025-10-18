75°
Baton Rouge Fire Department put out vacant house fire on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a vacant house fire Saturday morning on Highland Road.
The fire was first reported around 7:00 a.m., when the back of the home became engulfed by flames.
Firefighters contained the fire to the back of the house within 30 minutes, while the rest of the home only suffered smoke and water damage
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
