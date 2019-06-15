78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating multi-vehicle fire off Old Hammond Hwy
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a multi-vehicle fire at home off Old Hammond Hwy.
The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 11034 Old Hammond Hwy. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found three vehicles burning. One of the vehicles on fire was located under the carport of the home close to where two people were inside asleep.
No fire damage reached the house all of the damage was contained to the vehicles.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at the time, the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone that saw anything or has any information on the blaze to call (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
-
Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field