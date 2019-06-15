Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating multi-vehicle fire off Old Hammond Hwy

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a multi-vehicle fire at home off Old Hammond Hwy.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 11034 Old Hammond Hwy. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found three vehicles burning. One of the vehicles on fire was located under the carport of the home close to where two people were inside asleep.

No fire damage reached the house all of the damage was contained to the vehicles.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at the time, the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone that saw anything or has any information on the blaze to call (225) 354-1419.