Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating Monday morning arson on Iberville Street

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for the person who they say set a family's home on fire on Iberville Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house fire call just before 6 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. BRFD said its crews were able to get the blaze under control in fewer than 15 minutes, but not before serious damage was done.

BRFD detectives found that the fire was caused by arson, and the homeowner said they have had multiple break-ins in the past.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire department asks anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

WBRZ has asked for more information regarding the reported prior break-ins.