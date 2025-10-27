Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating Monday morning arson on Iberville Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for the person who they say set a family's home on fire on Iberville Street early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the house fire call just before 6 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. BRFD said its crews were able to get the blaze under control in fewer than 15 minutes, but not before serious damage was done.
BRFD detectives found that the fire was caused by arson, and the homeowner said they have had multiple break-ins in the past.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire department asks anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.
Trending News
WBRZ has asked for more information regarding the reported prior break-ins.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Rep. Julie Emerson joins field of candidates challenging Bill Cassidy's Senate...
-
LOSFA offices reopen after outage, third-party investigation underway
-
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopens after remaining closed over the weekend...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future