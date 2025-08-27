Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating house fire that displaced five on Toledo Bend Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a house fire that resulted in five displayed residents on Toledo Bend Avenue, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived to see residents already outside and light smoke coming in from the roof. The homeowner showed crews the garage, where fire officials discovered fire spreading into the attic.

The flames were stopped there, but the home sustained smoke and water damage. Five people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.