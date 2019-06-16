71°
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating house fire 74th Avenue
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire on 74th Avenue.
The blaze was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at 2250 74th Ave. Fire crews believe the fire began in a wall cabinet in a bathroom but did not spread further than that area. The blaze reportedly caused $15,000 dollars worth of damages.
Three people were asleep in the home when the fire started. They were alerted by their neighbors and were able to get out of the house safely.
The fire is still under investigation.
