Baton Rouge Fire crews respond to Plank Road fire at vacant business; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a vacant Plank Road business Monday morning.
Baton Rouge Fire crews were called to the fire at the corner of Plank and Pampas Street around 6:53 a.m. Officials said the fire was under control within 13 minutes.
No one was hurt in the fire, officials told WBRZ, adding that the building is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
