Baton Rouge Fire crews respond to Plank Road fire at vacant business; no injuries reported

2 hours 11 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 7:51 AM September 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a vacant Plank Road business Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire crews were called to the fire at the corner of Plank and Pampas Street around 6:53 a.m. Officials said the fire was under control within 13 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials told WBRZ, adding that the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

