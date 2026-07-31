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Baton Rouge Fire crews put out early morning balcony fire at apartment complex along Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE — Fire crews are investigating after an early Friday morning apartment fire along Jefferson Highway.
The fire broke out on the second- and third-floor balconies of the Millennium Towne Center apartment complex around 2:55 a.m. Baton Rouge Fire officials said that the fire was put out within 25 minutes of firefighters from BRFD and the St. George Fire Department arriving.
Crews contained the fire before it spread inside the building.
The building was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
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