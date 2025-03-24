Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete

68°
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society held a celebration Sunday to highlight their love of crawfish. 

The Crawfete was a mix of competitions, live music and community spirit. Judges gave awards like Best Crawfish Boil and Best Crawfish Dish. 

