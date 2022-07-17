89°
Baton Rouge drug dealer arrested after traffic stop, found with stash of narcotics, guns and cash

4 hours 59 seconds ago Sunday, July 17 2022 Jul 17, 2022 July 17, 2022 1:19 PM July 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

LACOMBE - A Baton Rouge drug dealer was arrested in St. Tammany Parish when deputies found a stash of narcotics, guns and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Jason Peter Leblanc, 24, was driving near the intersection of N 18th and Beulah Streets in Lacombe when he was stopped by deputies.

In a search of Leblanc's car, deputies found approximately two pounds of marijuana, more than 30 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic pistol, an AR-style semi-automatic pistol and $2,986 USD in cash, believed to be the profit from drug deals.

Leblanc, who lives in Baton Rouge and is originally from Lacombe, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Sunday. He is being held on a $2,350 bond and faces a myriad of charges, including the following:

  • possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs
  • possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs
  • transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of Schedule II drugs
  • failure to stop at a stop sign
  • highway laned for travel
  • failure to use turn signal
  • expired registration
  • driving under suspension

