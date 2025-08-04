84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge drivers can get free car washes Tuesday afternoon

2 hours 57 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025 Aug 4, 2025 August 04, 2025 5:37 PM August 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge drivers can get their car washed for free on Tuesday afternoon at three locations across the capital city. 

The event, put on by Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the WhiteWater Express Car Wash locations on Cortana Place, Siegen Lane and Highland Road. 

Attendees just have to pull up to the screen and tap "FREE WASH." The first 150 cars at each location will get a safety-themed goodie bag and everyone who gets a free wash can enter to win a full year of free car washes. 

