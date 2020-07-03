Baton Rouge district court judge hospitalized with coronavirus

BATON ROUGE – District Judge “Chip” Moore is among the more than 800 people hospitalized with coronavirus this week.

Campaign organizers said Moore was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital recently. The group posted about Moore’s hospitalization Thursday afternoon.

“We are praying for a speedy recovery for our friend,” the campaign group wrote on Facebook.

Moore, 55, was elected to the 19th Judicial Court as a judge in 2005.

There was no indication from the courthouse downtown when Moore was last in the office.

Court was not scheduled to resume there until July 8, though the courthouse has been open since mid-May.

Court administrators are working on social distancing guidelines for in-person hearings.

