Baton Rouge Diocese suspends 'grab & go' meal program

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge says it is suspending its lunch program for school students.

The Diocese announced in a statement Tuesday that keeping the program operating would be untenable, and it would cease immediately. Officials said the program had served more than 6,000 combined breakfasts and lunches in the span of three days.

The Diocese cited a lack of equipment like thermometers, which made it difficult to protect the health of workers and volunteers, among other factors for prompting the stoppage.

