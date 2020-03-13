Baton Rouge Diocese says Catholics not obligated to attend mass for next 30 days

BATON ROUGE - Bishop Michael Duca says Catholics in the Diocese of Baton Rouge are not required to attend mass for the next 30 days because of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes just hours after Governor John Bel Edwards prohibited all gatherings with 250 people or more.

"It is important for us as people of faith and citizens of Louisiana to cooperate with the Governor’s order for the health and well-being of our community," the Archbishop said in a statement Friday.

The Archbishop also announced the Archdiocese of New Orleans is also dispensing the obligation to attend mass for the next month.

Both the New Orleans Archdiocese and Baton Rouge Diocese say their respective Catholic schools will close for the next 30 days.

At this time, church leaders do not anticipate changes in mass schedules.