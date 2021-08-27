Baton Rouge Diocese cancels Mass, church activities in preparation for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - Catholics are not obligated to attend Mass this weekend, said Bishop Michael G. Duca in a formal statement Friday night.

The Diocese added, in anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all Masses and church activities in Baton Rouge will be cancelled Sunday. Pastors of parishes can still celebrate at their discretion.

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and the Catholic Life Center campus will be closed Monday, August 30.