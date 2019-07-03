Baton Rouge Detox director fired after accreditation problem

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Detox Clinic, which helps thousands, terminated their executive director last week. It comes as the facility is on the brink of shutting down after the state cut off Medicaid reimbursements to the facility over a lack of accreditation.



Wednesday, Amber Landry lifted her silence and said the blame that is being put on her is not fair. She said the board was aware of every decision that was made and she kept them updated regularly.



That's a stark contrast to what members told us last week. They blamed incompetence for not getting the accreditation that was needed to remain open.



"I poured my heart and soul into that facility, and they are aware of that," Landry said. "For them to make it appear that this was all my doing is completely unfair."



Landry said she could not comment when we reached her by phone last week because the board told her she couldn't. But, now that she's gone, she said she was being let go as the fall person.



"I was the scapegoat," Landry said.



The accreditation that is needed for Baton Rouge Detox to remain open is mandated by the state. It ensures clinics are following best practices and is highly respected.



Former board member, Gary "Smitty" Smith said he quit last year because of mismanagement.



"Because of poor management and because the existing board was not engaged in trying to provide a facility for people who needed help," Smith said.



Smith said he believes that the actions or inactions could lead to more problems in the future.



"I believe someone should be prosecuted," Smith said.



It appears as of today, Baton Rouge Detox will be able to make their next payroll. About 11 people have left since our stories began through layoffs and resignations.



