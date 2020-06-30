Supreme Court gives go-ahead for jury trials to begin

BATON ROUGE - Courthouses across the state have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 health crisis, but with the Supreme Court ruling that all jury trials can begin Tuesday, June 30 officials who oversee the downtown Baton Rouge courthouse are preparing the facility for the return of jurors on Wednesday, July 8.

As jurors make their way into the courthouse they'll notice quite a few differences due to social distancing measures and related health precautions.

EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore says many people in the court room will be wearing face shields, which allow their facial expressions to be visible, instead of masks. He also says those in the court rooms will be seated far apart from one another in harmony with social distancing guidelines.

