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Baton Rouge City Court says scammers are pretending to be court officials to ask residents for money
BATON ROUGE — Officials at Baton Rouge City Court said Wednesday that they have received an increase in calls from their patrons reporting suspected scam activity.
According to the court, individuals are contacting members of the public and identifying themselves as employees of the Baton Rouge City Court. In these calls, they are requesting payment over the phone.
"The court advises the public to exercise caution and to refrain from providing any personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls. This notice is being shared to help prevent further incidents and protect the community," officials said.
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The court added that anyone who wants to verify whether they have outstanding payments with the court are asked to call the court directly at 225-389-5294.
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