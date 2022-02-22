Baton Rouge church still recovering after $4K bill to replace stolen catalytic converters

BATON ROUGE - Months later, a church is still financially recovering after catalytic converters from multiple vans were stolen.

David Griffin, Pastor of Bible World Christian Center, said the catalytic converters in four vans parked at his church were stolen in July.

"When I started it, it was a loud noise. Got into the next one, started, loud noise," Griffin said. "Had to hurry up and get the cargo van fixed because we had to go to the food bank and pick up food. Then we had to hurry up to also get the other two fixed because we have to pick up people on Sundays."

Griffin says it cost the church more than $4,000 out of pocket to get the vehicles fixed. A fourth one remains parked, missing its catalytic converter.

"We end up fixing the vans, but our budget was short because of that," Griffin said. "What idiot comes and steals from a church ground?"

Police arrested alleged catalytic converter theft ringleader Matthew Gibson on new charges Tuesday. Arrest documents claimed Gibson arranged the hit on the church.

"I'm glad they're behind bars. I hope they throw the key away," Griffin said.