Baton Rouge church distributes free hot meals via drive-thru site

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge church is offering free hot meals to anyone who needs them Thursday afternoon.

Greater King David Baptist Church (222 Blount Road) is hosting a free hot meal drive-thru event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and invites anyone who's in need to stop by for a plate.

But guests should remember that there is a limit of three plates per vehicle and that meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

