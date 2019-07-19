Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge chef beats Food Network star Bobby Flay in cooking competition

32 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 8:37 AM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jay Ducote Facebook

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge chef Jay Ducote bested famous chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition Thursday night.

Ducote competed on the Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay." The Advocate reports that Ducote beat Flay with his traditional, but sped-up-for-TV version, of a crawfish boil.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days