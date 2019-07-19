Baton Rouge chef beats Food Network star Bobby Flay in cooking competition

Photo: Jay Ducote Facebook

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge chef Jay Ducote bested famous chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition Thursday night.

Ducote competed on the Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay." The Advocate reports that Ducote beat Flay with his traditional, but sped-up-for-TV version, of a crawfish boil.