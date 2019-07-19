89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge chef beats Food Network star Bobby Flay in cooking competition

2 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 8:37 AM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jay Ducote Facebook

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge chef Jay Ducote bested famous chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition Thursday night.

Ducote competed on the Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay." The Advocate reports that Ducote beat Flay with his traditional, but sped-up-for-TV version, of a crawfish boil.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days