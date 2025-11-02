55°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Capitol Center hosts monthly First Sunday Brunch
BATON ROUGE— Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center launched its First Sunday brunch on the first Sunday of November.
The hotel says it's an initiative to celebrate connection, comfort, and community in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.
Every First Sunday of each month, museums in the downtown area will offer free admission to the brunch, allowing the hotel to hop on the trend of reviving the downtown area.
The hotel offered a variety of brunch items on the menu, from shrimp and grits to crab beignets at its Kingfish Restaurant.
Guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking alongside brunch and revive the art of conversation at the historic Hilton Center.
Trending News
Brunch is on the first Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Road African American Museum hosting fall fest, handing out food boxes
-
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University receives $2.2 million grant to fund...
-
Louisiana could soon loosen commercial pogy fishing restrictions; recreational anglers aren't happy
-
Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts its first Homecoming Parade
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Library tax renewal on November ballot after failing...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the...
-
St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup
-
U-High Cubs win district title in thriller over Madison Prep
-
Plaquemine picks up eighth straight win
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...