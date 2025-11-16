Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at 71
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman and community icon Jim Bernhard died Sunday after a brief illness, The Advocate reported. He was 71.
Bernhard founded The Shaw Group, a pipe fabrication company, and Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm.
Bernhard was a prominent figure in state and local politics and large donor to Democratic candidates.
Governor Jeff Landry and former Governor Bobby Jindal shared their sentiments over social media.
"Jim Bernhard was one of Louisiana’s most dynamic and visionary business leaders. His hard work built companies that created jobs, strengthened our economy, and showcased the very best of Louisiana. Louisiana has lost a giant, but I know his legacy will endure for generations. Sharon and I extend our deepest prayers to Dana and the entire Bernhard family during this difficult time," Landry said.
Our condolences and prayers for Dana Bernhard and the entire family. Jim and I often disagreed politically, but I admired his passion for improving Baton Rouge and Louisiana.— Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) November 16, 2025
Trending News
He is survived by his wife, Dana Bernhard, and his children Benjamin Bernhard, Michael Bernhard, Patrick Bernhard, Kathryn Gerry and Tres Bernhard, and eight grandchildren.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cara's House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter hosts free pet vaccination clinic
-
Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at 71
-
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa
-
Tailgate on 2: LSU vs Ark & SU vs TX SU
-
Pokémon craze has collectors waiting outside stores hoping to win big
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss