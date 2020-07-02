Baton Rouge businesses prepare for mask requirement to begin Friday

BATON ROUGE - With less than 24 hours until Baton Rouge's mask requirement goes into effect, local business owners are bracing for the change.

"You have to have a mask to enter the establishment. It's just going to be what it has to be at this point," Mike Anderson's Restaurant General Manager Joshua Jones said.

After a surge in coronavirus cases across the capital city, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is making face masks inside businesses a requirement.

"Everything's been a big challenge for us as a business from the beginning of this whole deal. But it's something we've just adapted to, and everything that they throw at us we just keep pushing forward," Jones said.

Mike Anderson's Restaurant has already placed the "no mask, no service" policy on the doors.

"I think it's going to be a good thing as a whole," Jones said.

Jacqueline Richardson is a stylist at Happy Hair. She says they already have safety guidelines for customers, and masks are a great addition.

"All the craziness that this virus has brought us, I just feel so protected with all the new orders that we have in place," Richardson said.

But some businesses expect pushback over the new Baton Rouge order.

"You don't want to put people in a bubble and make them feel like they have to wear masks. I feel like that's going to affect people's businesses because some people are just going to refuse to do it," said Marissa Gremillon, with True Indigo Boutique.

The confusion surrounding masks is why Gremillion says she feels wearing it should be a personal choice.

"I don't want to lose potential customers because they refuse to put a mask on. I feel like it should be their decision whether they want to put it on or not," she said.