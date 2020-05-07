Baton Rouge businesses offer safe ways to celebrate Mother's Day amid health crisis

BATON ROUGE — The pandemic may be in full swing, but that doesn't mean Mother's Day will be forgotten.

In 2020, the day devoted to some of the world's greatest yet often unsung heroes will be celebrated with a mix of love and extra imagination.

In Baton Rouge, though families will do without their usual brunches and meet-ups, local businesses have plenty of options for families who want to celebrate Mother's Day while practicing social distancing.

Local florists such as Bella Rose have fantastic choices for families who want to make their mom's feel special with unique bouquets, and bakeries like Chef Schonberg's Sweets offer families a chance to delight mom with delicious desserts to enjoy at home.

These businesses deliver, allowing families to follow the stay-at-home directive and enjoy to a safe yet fun Mother's Day celebration.