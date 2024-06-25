Baton Rouge business is on the search for a thief

BATON ROUGE — A business owner is asking the public for help identifying a thief who broke into his custom stone shop on Sunday morning.

Owner of Cast Stone Creations Tony Higgins said the thief was caught on camera and got away with several tools and a four wheeler. He believes the thief jumped the fence, went to his toolbox to grab pliers, and then cut a hole to drive the four wheeler out.

Higgins said the chain of events has left him feeling unsettled.

“I bring my small sons here on the weekends to play. You know this is like their favorite place in the world to be. And now, if we’re here at 8 o'clock in the morning on a Saturday or Sunday it’s always going to be in the back of my mind,” Higgins said.

Higgins said deputies are investigating the crime, and he hopes he will have more information soon.