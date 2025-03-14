78°
Baton Rouge brewery plans on opening a taproom in Omaha, across the street from College World Series
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge brewery is opening a satellite taproom in Omaha, Nebraska, which is the city that serves as the home of the College World Series.
The Rally Cap Omaha Taproom will be located on 12th and Nicholas Streets, across the street from Charles Schwab Stadium.
The taproom will feature 12 taps, a specialty cocktail menu, and food offerings including pizza, calzones, and sandwiches. Owner Kevin Whalen said he hopes to open the satellite taproom in early 2026.
