Baton Rouge Blues Festival unveils schedule for 2022 return

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is poised to host its first in-person event since the pandemic began over two years ago.

Find ticket information here

On Friday, organizers unveiled the full schedule for the festival. Check out the full lineup below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Opening Ceremony (12:00-12:30 p.m.)

Jonathan Long (1:00- 2:15 p.m.)

Blue Monday Allstars (2:45-4:00 p.m.)

DELGRES (4:30-5:45 p.m.)

Selwyn Birchwood (6:15-7:30 p.m.)

Eddie Cotton (8:00-9:15 p.m.)

LA 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)

Marcy Christian & Rue Boogaloo Band (12:30-1:45 p.m.)

Josh Garrett Band (3:00-4:00 p.m.)

Julian Primeaux (4:00-5:15 p.m.)

Little Freddie King (5:45-7:00 p.m.)

AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)

Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez (1:00-2:15 p.m.)

Oscar Davis (2:45-4:00 p.m.)

Lil Jimmy Reed (4:30-5:45 p.m.)

Mike Zito (7:15-8:30 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

DELGRES (1:30-2:00 p.m.)

Lil Freddie King (2:30-3:00 p.m.)

Selwyn Birchwood (3:30-4:00 p.m.)

Eddie Cotton (4:30-5:00 p.m.)



Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand

Alex Cook & Lance Porter (12:30-1:15 p.m.)

Nathan Bauerle (2:30-3:15 p.m.)

Susan Aysen & Brent Melancon (3:30-4:15 p.m.)

Chris Zonada (4:30-5:15 p.m.)

Pam Grisham (5:30-6:15 p.m.)

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Alabama Slim (12:0–1:45 p.m.)

Aretta Woodruff (2:15–3:30 p.m.)

Robert Finley (4:00–5:15 p.m.)

Nikki Hill (5:45–7:00 p.m.)

LA 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)

Chris Leblanc Band (12:00–1:15 p.m.)

Smokehouse & Mamie Porter (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Erica Falls (3:30–4:15 p.m.)

Carolyn Wonderland (4:45-6:00 p.m.)

AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)

Lilli Lewis Band & John Gray Second Line (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Lil Ray Neal (2:30-3:45 p.m.)

Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers (4:15–5:45 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

Robert Finley (1:30-2:00 p.m.)

Nikki Hill (2:30–3:00 p.m.)

Carolyn Wonderland (3:15-3:45 p.m.)

Alabama Slim (4:00-4:30 p.m.)

Aretta Woodruff (5:00-5:30 p.m.)

Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand

Nathan Bauerle (12:30-1:15 p.m.)

Robbie Barringer (1:30-2:15 p.m.)

Louis Roussel (2:30-3:15 p.m.)

Andrew Hill (3:30-4:15 p.m.)

Susan Aysen & Brent Melancon (4:30-5:15 p.m.)

Peter Simon (5:30-6:15 p.m.)