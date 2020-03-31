Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces online musical performance series as a response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blue Foundation announces a new online music serious as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will be launched by the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in April of 2020.

According to the foundation, the series will help support the 2020 Blues Fest lineup of musicians and local musicians, as well as offer content to Blues Fest followers and patrons.

The broadcast will include music from Blues Fest artist from across the world. Live sessions will air every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. via IGTV and later on the festival's Facebook account.

The first performance will go live Wednesday, April 1st and will feature Blues Fest performer, Kenny Neal.