59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge bishop among La. clergy to meet with Pope Francis in Rome this week

2 hours 44 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 December 05, 2019 4:28 PM December 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VATICAN CITY - Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca and other religious leaders from Louisiana met with the head of the Catholic Church in Rome Tuesday.

On Thursday, Bishop Duca shared photos of his visit with Pope Francis. He was accompanied by other bishops from Region V and Region IV, which includes Louisiana. 

The meeting included an open dialogue between the Pope and the clergy members, in which they were able to ask whatever questions they wanted. 

Bishop Duca called the meeting the highlight of his ad limina visit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days