Baton Rouge bishop addresses leaked Supreme Court decision on controversial abortion ruling

Bishop Michael Duca and the Baton Rouge Diocese released a statement Thursday asking followers to pray for the reversal of Roe v Wade amid leaks that suggest the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark decision providing a right to abortions.

Read the full statement below.

The leak related to the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health

Organization reminds us of the urgent need for prayer and action at this pivotal moment in our country’s history.

As Catholics, we care about every unborn child and every mother. Our Church has consistently witnessed in word and deed that life begins at the moment of conception. As the bishops shared in our statement Standing with Moms in Need, we pledge “to redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, and during the early years of parenthood, offering them loving and compassionate care through initiatives such as Walking with Moms in Need and countless others.”

At the same time, as we await the Supreme Court’s final action, we urge everyone to intensify their prayer and fasting that the decision of the court will bring about the reversal of Roe and Casey.

Given the scientific fact that a human life begins at conception, the only moral norm needed to understand the Church's opposition to abortion is the principle that each and every human life has inherent dignity and must be treated with the respect due to a human person. This means protecting the unborn’s unalienable right to life. We hope and pray for a change so that our laws will allow for the protection of the innocent life of the unborn child in the womb.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us and guide us.